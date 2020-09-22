BVI Ports Authority Unveils a New Brand

The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) has unveiled the launch of a new corporate brand identity.

The organization will continue to be known as the BVI Ports Authority but a refreshed look was presented recently.

Branding research determined that evolving its brand identity, rather than completely changing its name, was the right way forward, according to the BVIPA.

"It is a symbol of hope, when lifted up from the water of a port, it represents a new adventure, a new voyage or journey. An anchor is raised when we enter a new era just as when a ship is about to set sail," said BVIPA’s chairman, Kelvin Hodge.

The main feature of the BVIPA’s new logo is the anchor but the new contemporary logo speaks to efficiency, clarity and directness as the BVIPA team charts the course for the future while remaining steadfast and resilient.

The rebranding is part of the organization’s strategy to evolve its business and create a foundation for new opportunities, according to a press release.

The organization underwent a strategic restructuring early this year to better leverage its business; it updated its cargo and cruise booking system to allow for real-time bookings; it recently implemented a new pandemic plan to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain, a new contactless payment service was recently offered to enhance customer services; and it is actively exploring new lines of business such as technical calls and warm layups.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie who is also the Minister responsible for Ports, commented: “I continue to have enormous confidence in the BVI Ports Authority’s team and its commitment in their continued role in keeping the supply chain moving during this pandemic and beyond.It is fitting that the anchor will now be the prominent feature of the rebranding, as the BVI Ports has shown us strength and steadfastness over the years, especially during this pandemic and will continue to be a source of stability in our New Regular.”



