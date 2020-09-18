Noble Caledonia and Salen Go with Resco Thermal Monitoring

Noble Caledonia and Salén Ship Management are implementing Rescompanys' (Resco) Concierge Thermal Screening system to enhance the health measures at check in and onboard the company's three small expedition ships, all formerly Renaissance vessels.

Using a hand-held device, this module will allow the crew to quickly and efficiently check-in their guests whilte taking their temperature and quickly identifying and isolating any potentially affected guests and crew.

Noble Caledonia specializes in worldwide, small ship cruises while Salén Ship Management is a ship management company based in Gothenburg, Sweden that oversees the the Island Sky, Caledonian Sky and Hebridean Sky which are on a long-term charter to Noble Caledonia.

Rescompany Systems said it offers shore and ship software solutions that provide the same competitive tools to small and medium-sized operators. Resco said its intuitive technology provides clients with an ever-evolving 360° view of the customer – shore to ship and beyond.