Advertisement

Noble Caledonia and Salen Go with Resco Thermal Monitoring

Island Sky

Noble Caledonia and Salén Ship Management are implementing Rescompanys' (Resco) Concierge Thermal Screening system to enhance the health measures at check in and onboard the company's three small expedition ships, all formerly Renaissance vessels.

Using a hand-held device, this module will allow the crew to quickly and efficiently check-in their guests whilte taking their temperature and quickly identifying and isolating any potentially affected guests and crew.

Noble Caledonia specializes in worldwide, small ship cruises while Salén Ship Management is a ship management company based in Gothenburg, Sweden that oversees the the Island Sky, Caledonian Sky and Hebridean Sky which are on a long-term charter to Noble Caledonia.

Rescompany Systems said it offers shore and ship software solutions that provide the same competitive tools to small and medium-sized operators. Resco said its intuitive technology provides clients with an ever-evolving 360° view of the customer – shore to ship and beyond.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Le Yacht

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking