Coral Expeditions Confirms October Start for Great Barrier Reef Cruises

Coral Expeditions has confirmed a restart of operations for Oct. 14 with a series of new seven-night sailings onboard the Coral Discoverer.

Operating out of Cairns with planned departures through mid-December this year, these voyages will take small groups of guests to explore the pristine outer reefs and lesser-known islands of the Great Barrier Reef, the company said.

Coral Expeditions will be delivering its SailSAFE plan developed by Australian medical specialists for the current environment, giving guests and crew confidence and peace of mind to travel. The SailSAFE plan has been approved by all Australian State and Territory governments and is based on the most rigorous safety principles which effectively create a “safe travel bubble” for guests and crew through pre-screening steps, onboard mitigation process and authorised response control.

Jeff Gillies, Commercial Director at Coral Expeditions, commented: “We are pleased at the strong guest response we have received over the past weeks following the release of our new sailings. At this time of global health challenges and uncertainties, there is no better sanctuary than our own Great Barrier Reef. We have led expeditions on the Reef for 35 years and this extraordinary place remains at the heart of our DNA. We are confident and excited to be able to restart after the challenges of the last 6 months and encourage those Australians who are able to explore their home shores to join us onboard.

“Our crew are excited, prepared and ready to return to operations. With a thorough safety plan in place and exciting nature-based expeditions on offer, they are ready to provide the warm Australian hospitality that they are renowned for. Being an Australian flagged tourism operator, the company is not affected by Border Force closures and carries Australian guests and employs Australian crew," added Gillies.

“We are planning a staged restart across the next 6 months which will be in collaboration with authorities from Australian states and territories. Following on from the Great Barrier Reef, we have made advanced preparations for our domestic summer season in Tasmania and developing new local expeditions for the Northern Territory, Western Australia, and South Australia regions in early 2021. We hope that many Australians will be able to join us on board as restrictions lift and it is safe to travel."