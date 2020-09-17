Advertisement

Coral Expeditions Confirms October Start for Great Barrier Reef Cruises

Coral Discoverer

Coral Expeditions has confirmed a restart of operations for Oct. 14 with a series of new seven-night sailings onboard the Coral Discoverer.

Operating out of Cairns with planned departures through mid-December this year, these voyages will take small groups of guests to explore the pristine outer reefs and lesser-known islands of the Great Barrier Reef, the company said.

Coral Expeditions will be delivering its SailSAFE plan developed by Australian medical specialists for the current environment, giving guests and crew confidence and peace of mind to travel. The SailSAFE plan has been approved by all Australian State and Territory governments and is based on the most rigorous safety principles which effectively create a “safe travel bubble” for guests and crew through pre-screening steps, onboard mitigation process and authorised response control.

Jeff Gillies, Commercial Director at Coral Expeditions, commented: “We are pleased at the strong guest response we have received over the past weeks following the release of our new sailings. At this time of global health challenges and uncertainties, there is no better sanctuary than our own Great Barrier Reef. We have led expeditions on the Reef for 35 years and this extraordinary place remains at the heart of our DNA. We are confident and excited to be able to restart after the challenges of the last 6 months and encourage those Australians who are able to explore their home shores to join us onboard.

“Our crew are excited, prepared and ready to return to operations. With a thorough safety plan in place and exciting nature-based expeditions on offer, they are ready to provide the warm Australian hospitality that they are renowned for. Being an Australian flagged tourism operator, the company is not affected by Border Force closures and carries Australian guests and employs Australian crew," added Gillies.

“We are planning a staged restart across the next 6 months which will be in collaboration with authorities from Australian states and territories. Following on from the Great Barrier Reef, we have made advanced preparations for our domestic summer season in Tasmania and developing new local expeditions for the Northern Territory, Western Australia, and South Australia regions in early 2021. We hope that many Australians will be able to join us on board as restrictions lift and it is safe to travel."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cartagena

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report