P&O Cruises Cancels Cruises Until Early 2021

Arcadia

P&O Cruises today confirmed an extension to its pause in operations, with all sailings cancelled until early 2021, according to a press release.

All Caribbean cruises are cancelled until the end of January 2021 and all cruises from and to Southampton are cancelled through February as well as Arcadia and Aurora, which have already been cancelled through to the end of their spring world cruises. 

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “With evolving restrictions on travel from the UK, unfortunately it is necessary to cancel these itineraries.

“These further cancellations vary according to ship as well as complexity and length of itineraries, advice and guidance regarding ports of call and current air availability for fly/cruises.

“We are continuing to monitor the overall situation closely and will certainly reintroduce cruises should the opportunity arise and it is feasible to do so.”

Ludlow confirmed that the company is working with several of the “most brilliant minds in science as well as government at the highest level” on the approved and enhanced health protocols, which will be in place once the company resumes sailing.

He continued: “Whilst adherence to the protocols on board and ongoing vigilance will be critical, this will always be coupled with providing the well-deserved and memorable holidays for which we are known, with all the standout moments on board and experiences on shore. This is what we have always done and will continue to do.”

Ludlow concluded: “We cannot wait for restrictions to ease, borders to open and for us to once again be able to set sail for a new beginning.”

