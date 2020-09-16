Advertisement

Hurtigruten Cancels First Three Months of Antarctica Program

A penguin against a Hurtigruten ship in Antarctica. (Photo: Dave Katz)

Hurtigruten has been forced to cancel its October, November and December Antarctica departures.

"The situation is still fluid, and developments are unpredictable," said Daniel Skjeldam, CEO. "There are still major hurdles to overcome. As of now, they do not show much promise to be resolved in time to explore Antarctica under our strict health and safety standards in the coming months.

"This is why we have made the decision that Hurtigruten will not operate our Antarctica expedition cruises departing in October, November and December 2020."

Skjeldam said the health and safety of the company's guests, crew and staff is Hurtigruten’s number one priority. 

"As of now, Hurtigruten plans to restart our expedition cruises from January 2021 with even stricter COVID-19 measures in place," Skjeldam said. "This will include testing for all guests."

 

