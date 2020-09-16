Victory Cruise Lines Announces Partnership with Cal Poly

Victory Cruise Lines (VCL) has announced its newest collaborative partnership with California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly).

The partnership will provide Cal Poly students the opportunity to fulfill paid “Learn by Doing” internships aboard the Ocean Victory as it sails in Alaska, the company said.

The internship program will invite a select few to join the VCL family in Spring 2021 for four to six months.

Cal Poly students will spend their time adventuring alongside Victory Cruise Line guests.

The students will live and work on board the Ocean Victory as it cruises the scenic ‘Alaska Insider’ itineraries sailing between Vancouver, BC and Sitka, AK.

Students will gain a real-world view into maritime life with hands-on experience as they research Alaska’s wilderness, environment and culture.

Internship roles will range from creating onboard presentations and educating guests about the wonders of Alaska, as well as guiding and participating in tours and passenger activities, including skiff tours, kayaking and hiking expeditions and zodiac voyages throughout Alaska’s waterways, all while being paid for their time, the company said.

The internship program is said to be a passion project for John Waggoner, Founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company, who is also a two-time Cal Poly graduate and Cal Poly’s 2017 College of Science and Mathematics Honored Alumni.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the hard-working students of Cal Poly,” shared Waggoner. “Not only will this program allow us to further expand Ocean Victory’s unparalleled educational and enrichment programming, but we will also be able to give back to the University and its students that have provided me with so much throughout my career.”

Recruitment for the 2021 program has already begun and interns will be given a full training prior to the start of the season, which includes a U.S. Coast Guard Captain Certification, practical zodiac operational training, and specific Alaska expedition leader training certifications, as well as first aid/CPR training.

“The opportunity for Cal Poly students to immerse themselves in an Alaskan naturalist experience with mentoring and instruction from Cal Poly’s Marine Sciences faculty and Victory Cruise Lines professionals is the epitome of Learn by Doing,” said Executive Director of Cal Poly Career Services, Eileen Buecher. “Students participating in this internship will gain both academic and practical skills to advance their career path, while enriching their perspectives of the environment, diverse groups, and business.”

Ocean Victory will begin its maiden season in May 2021 with a 12-day sailing from Vancouver, B.C. to Sitka, Alaska.