Abercrombie & Kent Marks 30 Years of Luxury Expedition Cruising

Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) is celebrating 30 years of expedition cruising in 2021.

Today A&K offers 12 voyages, including polar and cultural cruises, across six continents.

To commemorate the anniversary, A&K founder Geoffrey Kent will host a brand-new expedition through The Northeast Passage: Across the Russian Arctic.

“In 1991 we set out to explore Antarctica — a place that speaks to my passion for discovery,” said Kent. “Thirty years later, I am excited to explore a new frontier – the Russian High Arctic – alongside A&K guests and my wife Otavia. In this rarely-transited, vast wilderness, each day’s activities are determined by the captain and expedition leader based on ice, weather and sea conditions – as well as knowledge gained from years of experience. That’s the appeal of expedition cruising – the unpredictability (and thrill) of adventure.”

On The Northeast Passage Across the Russian Arctic with Geoffrey Kent (Aug 27-Sept 21, 2021), guests will navigate from Tromso, Norway to Nome, Alaska, visiting remote settlements strewn across the Russian High Arctic, the Siberian islands, isolated wildlife habitats and Arctic nature reserves along the way.

The luxury expedition company charters Ponant ships and trims capacity, not operating at the ship's 100 percent occupancy load.

A&K limits capacity to approximately 80% – this means no polar voyage exceeds 199 guests and no cultural journey exceeds 148 – to insure every stateroom and suite has a private balcony. This commitment to added space is also reflected in shore excursions, with capacity limits on Zodiacs and small groups on shore to ensure physical distancing.

“As we celebrate 30 years of Luxury Expedition Cruising in 2021, we also celebrate these incredible people,” added Kent. “I am looking forward to exploring alongside these experts and adventurers who share their experiences and insight gained through decades of field work. They are the essence of every voyage we lead.”