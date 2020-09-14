Seabourn Announces 2022 World Cruise

Seabourn has announced its 2022 world cruise, a 145-day voyage on the Seabourn Sojourn, visiting 72 destinations and ports in 28 countries on five continents, according to a press release.

The Seabourn Sojourn will depart Los Angeles on January 11, 2022, and travel westbound, visiting Hawaii, the islands of the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, a number of destinations in Asia, Arabia, Africa, before ending in Athens, Greece, on June 6, 2022.

Among the notable highlights is Seabourn’s return to Egypt since 2014, with an overnight visit scheduled for Safaga (Luxor), as well as a stop at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The 2022 world cruise is now open for sale, and the entire itinerary is available on Seabourn’s website.

“Our 2022 World Cruise promises to be an extraordinary journey across the world, whether guests take the full world cruise or join us on one of the many segments, they will visit many of the world’s most prized destinations and immerse themselves in diverse cultures, ” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “With so many of us limited on travel this year, booking a Seabourn world cruise for 2022 offers a much-needed extraordinary experience to look forward to and chance to explore the world around us.”

The voyage will include 20 overnights and late stays at 21 ports, the company announced.

In addition, the World Cruise will include two of the line’s most popular signature events available to all guests on a complimentary basis: Caviar in the Surf beach barbecue at Ko Kood, Thailand; and “Evening at Ephesus” at Kusadasi, Turkey, featuring a private classical concert in the ancient ruins under the stars.