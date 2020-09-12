Advertisement

Hurtigruten Supporting Travel Advisors With New Offer

MS Spitsbergen

Hurtigruten has announced a special offer for all travel advisors to share with their clients.

Between September 10 and October 31, 2020, select 2021 Alaska itineraries and 2021 and 2022 Expedition Norway and Antarctica itineraries, will be offered at a buy one, get one at 50 percent dea; off using the code BOGOHO.

The featured promotion applies only to the cruise portion of the package, including taxes, feed, and port expenses.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to support and encourage our travel advisor community through exciting new offers for their clients,” said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. “This Buy One, Get One Half Off incentive applies to some of the most remote and desirable destinations travelers can experience in 2021 and 2022.”

AB InBev
Farsounder

