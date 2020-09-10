San Diego Port CEO Randa Coniglio to Retire

Port of San Diego President and CEO Randa Coniglio has announced that she will retire.

Coniglio leads more than 500 employees managing the Port, a state special district responsible for more than 14,000 acres of tideland, bay and beaches along 34 waterfront miles in five cities.

Board of Port Commissioners Chair Ann Moore said Coniglio will help commissioners recruit her successor while continuing to oversee Port operations. Coniglio’s retirement date has not yet been set. Port Commission Chair Moore of Chula Vista will lead a search committee that includes Port Commission Vice Chair Michael Zucchet of San Diego and Board Secretary Dan Malcolm of Imperial Beach.

“We’re proud that we chose Randa, the Port’s first female president in its 57-year history. We have our work cut out for us because Randa has done a remarkable job and she will be a tough act to follow. We did a nationwide recruitment in 2014 and we’ll take the same approach now. The Port of San Diego is a regional focus for recreation, tourism and industry, so the people of our region deserve the best,” Moore said.

Coniglio joined the Port as a senior real estate asset manager in 2000, rising in the ranks to become executive vice president for Port operations in 2011, then was elevated to become president and chief executive officer in 2015.

“I intend to work together with my Board to facilitate the smoothest possible transition. I remain 110% committed to the Port until such time as I have retired. I’ve been eligible for retirement for three years. My first grandchild, Franco, is almost four and my daughter, Francesca, has a baby on the way. As much as I love my career, the tug to be a fulltime grandmother has grown too strong to resist,” Coniglio said today.

“I’m going to be flexible with my departure date to give the Board of Port Commissioners whatever time they may need to select our next CEO. As soon as my successor is in place, I’ll be ready to move on to the next phase of my life, knowing that the Port is in good hands.”