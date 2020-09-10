Chinese Approve Shenzhen to Macau Operations

The Shenzhen Port Office has issued a notice say stating that, after consultation between the governments of Shenzhen and Macau, operations will be allowed to resume on Sept. 10 between Shenzhen and Macau.

The notice should be welcome news to ferry operators, while no cruise operator has yet to offer a Shenzhen to Macau deployment.

With the green-lighting of this route, however, it could mean a cruise operator could introduce the itinerary in short order.

For those coming into Shenzhen, regulations state that they must have had no travel outside of Mainland China and Macau within the prior 14 days, and also have a negative PCR COVID-19 within the past seven days.