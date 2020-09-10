Marella Reveals Winter 2021-2022 Cruise Program

Marella Cruises today announces its winter 2021-2022 cruise program.

From December 2021 Marella Discovery will homeport in Barbados and will sail to new ports of call Charlotte Amelie and Frederiksted in the U.S Virgin Islands before continuing to Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Marella Discovery 2 will sail on two new itineraries around Asia from 2022. The Lights of the Orients itinerary will homeport in Hong Kong and Eastern Experience will sail from Singapore and both itineraries will visit new ports of call like Manila, Philippines, Muara, Brunei and Da Nang, Vietnam, according to a press release.

Cruisers who want to stay a little closer to can opt for the Marella Dream and Marella Explorer which departs in November 2021 from Tenerife and visits Canary Islands such as La Palma, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria with an overnight in Funchal being the star attraction. Playa Blanca will also be added to the program marking it the first new port of call in the Canary Islands since winter 2016 and cruisers will be able to explore the town by night as it becomes an overnight call.

There is also the Arabian Sunrise voyage visiting Sri Lanka, Mumbai and Oman sailing in April 2022 or East Coast Adventure where Marella Cruises will be heading to Canada for the first time and an overnight stay in Boston.

The Marella Discovery will leave Port Canaveral, Florida and make her way to Saint John and visit Charlotte Town, Quebec, Sageunay and Sept-Iles before finishing the itinerary in Barbados on October 24 2021. Cruisers will also be able to discover Cuba at night next winter with an overnight stay in Havana on Marella Explorer 2’s Flavour of the Caribbean itinerary.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Marella Cruises said: “We’re delighted to share the details of our winter 2021 programme and are really excited to have added even more choice for our customers with amazing destinations and exotic new itineraries as we continue to take customers to places they really want to explore.

“We’re dedicated to making sure our customers and crew are safe whilst they have the most memorable and exciting cruise with us. We can’t wait to finally take to the sea’s and show the world to our cruisers again, as soon as we’re able to.”