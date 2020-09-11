Princess Reveals 2022 World Cruise Onboard Coral Princess

Princess Cruises announced today its 15th annual Australia-based World Cruise, sailing roundtrip from three homeports – Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

The 107-day circumnavigation of the globe features 43 destinations in 27 countries on six continents.

The Coral Princess sets sail, with 2,000 guests, on her first World Cruise from Sydney on May 18, 2022, and goes on sale September 15, 2020.

Coral Princess 2022 World Cruise highlights include:

• Sailing 34,000 nautical miles through the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, Baltic Sea, Atlantic Ocean, Panama Canal and Pacific Ocean – this epic voyage crosses the equator twice, the international date line once and travels to the top of the world above the Arctic Circle.

• Three roundtrip departure homeports:

o Auckland – May 14, 2022

o Sydney – May 18, 2022

o Brisbane – May 20, 2022

• 14 unique itineraries ranging from 19 to 107 days, with a variety of World Cruise segments to choose from.

• Four maiden World Cruise ports: Sibenik (Croatia), Olden (Norway), Isafjordur (Iceland) and Cornwall (Falmouth, United Kingdom)

• Access to more than 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the archaeological “lost” city of Petra (from Aqaba); Gorham’s Cave Complex (from Gibraltar) sea-level cave considered to be one of the last known habitations of the Neanderthals; The Statue of Liberty (New York), and Thingvellir National Park (Reykjavik) with stunning views of the crest of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and the boundary between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates.

• Notable sailing experiences with Easter Island scenic cruising, a full transit of the locks of the Panama Canal (including Miraflores, Pedro Miguel and Gatun Locks), as well as a Suez Canal transit in Egypt.

• More time in port with 12 late night, or “More Ashore” stays and four overnight stays in Dubai, Venice, New York and Lima (Callao).

• Optional overland tours are also available from Lima (Callao), Peru to see the marvels of Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands.





