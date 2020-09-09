Ritz-Carlton Announces 2022 and 2023 Winter Season of Itineraries

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced its 2022 and 2023 winter season of itineraries.

“Unique, thoughtful itineraries are one of the defining elements of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “The newly unveiled journeys were created to deliver additional opportunities for exploration, and we are excited to bring meaningful moments to life for our guests. “

The 2022 to 2023 winter season runs from November through April, stopping at 15 new ports of call along the way, including Golfito, Costa Rica; Portsmouth, Dominica; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Bocas Del Toro, Panama.

The company is offering what it called a more leisurely cruise pace, allowing more time in each port.

The 298-guest Evrima will spend Christmas in Roseau, Dominica, and New Years’ in St. Barth.

The 2022 and 2023 winter season is preceded by a collection of 2022 itineraries released earlier this year, which introduced new destinations including the Bahamas, the Western Caribbean, Bermuda and the Holy Land.

Featuring an extended Mediterranean season, 2022 spring and summer itineraries feature highlight experiences such as an overnight call in Casablanca allowing guests to explore Marrakech, the unique opportunity to visit Israel and Cyprus, and Marquee Events such as the Monaco Grand Prix.