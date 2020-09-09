Advertisement

Ritz-Carlton Announces 2022 and 2023 Winter Season of Itineraries

Ritz Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced its 2022 and 2023 winter season of itineraries.

“Unique, thoughtful itineraries are one of the defining elements of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “The newly unveiled journeys were created to deliver additional opportunities for exploration, and we are excited to bring meaningful moments to life for our guests. “

The 2022 to 2023 winter season runs from November through April, stopping at 15 new ports of call along the way, including Golfito, Costa Rica; Portsmouth, Dominica; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Bocas Del Toro, Panama.

The company is offering what it called a more leisurely cruise pace, allowing more time in each port. 

Ritz-Carlton Vessel

The 298-guest Evrima will spend Christmas in Roseau, Dominica, and New Years’  in St. Barth.

The 2022 and 2023 winter season is preceded by a collection of 2022 itineraries released earlier this year, which introduced new destinations including the Bahamas, the Western Caribbean, Bermuda and the Holy Land.

Featuring an extended Mediterranean season, 2022 spring and summer itineraries feature highlight experiences such as an overnight call in Casablanca allowing guests to explore Marrakech, the unique opportunity to visit Israel and Cyprus, and Marquee Events such as the Monaco Grand Prix.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cartagena

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report