Scanship Awarded Carnival Retrofit Contract

Vow ASA, through its subsidiary Scanship AS, been awarded a contract with Carnival Cruise Line to deliver an advanced wastewater purification system to be retrofitted on the Carnival Magic, according to a press release.

The system, designed to purify wastewater from more than 5 000 people aboard, will be installed during a scheduled drydock in the first quarter of 2021, per a statement.

“This contract signals a strong commitment for environmental sustainability even in disruptive times, and we are thrilled to continue our work with Carnival Cruise Line deploying advanced technologies to meet the highest discharge standard at sea," said CEO Henrik Badin of Vow ASA, in a statement.

With this contract, the total cruise order intake during the third quarter for 2020 for Vow ASA amounts is 18.7 million euro.