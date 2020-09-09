Cunard Announces Classic World Voyage on Queen Mary 2 for 2022

Cunard’s 2022 classic World Voyage on the Queen Mary 2 goes on sale today.

The ship will make calls to Greece, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Australia and Bali, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Italy and Portugal. Sailings through the Suez Canal feature on both the outbound journey and return, the company announced

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said, “Our guests have told us they want memorable destinations which combine intrinsic glamour and heritage. This unique program spans 16 countries, offering a combined 33 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, which we hope will combine the perfect blend of exploration on shore and relaxation onboard.”

The 118 night voyage sets sail from New York on January 3, 2022 and returns on May 1, 2022.

It will include overnight stops in Haifa, Dubai, Hong Kong, Sydney and Singapore, plus a late night departure from Colombo.

Palethorpe continue: “This 118 night roundtrip New York voyage can be split into six segments and booked individually, which is tailored to those who want to fully immerse themselves in the Cunard experience for just a portion of the journey. It truly is the ultimate exploration of east meets west experienced from the magnificent setting of the world’s only ocean liner, the Queen Mary 2.

“Guests on board will be able to take advantage of a multitude of luxurious offerings whether they want to be entertained, learn something new, get active or simply relax, while the ambience throughout the ship is warm, friendly and inclusive.”

Prices for an inside stateroom for the complete 118 night voyage start from $18,999 per person.