Norwegian Chooses Brookes Bell’s Safe Return to Port Solution

Brookes Bell has been contracted by Norwegian Cruise Line to deliver its SRtP (Safe Return to Port) Onboard software solution across the Breakaway Plus class of vessels.

Brookes Bell was engaged directly by the Meyer Werft shipyard for these tasks, the company said, in a press release.

The software was installed on the Norwegian Encore in December 2019 including the delivery of training to all crew involved.

The software will be rolled out across other vessels including Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy this year.

The SRtP Onboard software assists with the management of the response to casualties by providing crew with relevant guidance to support each situation and restore system functionality. The software monitors the response in real time and simplifies a complex logistics process by assigning tasks to groups, either through Wi-Fi connected devices or in paper format, with the required details needed to complete the actions.

Vittorio Vagliani, Head of Software at Brookes Bell said: “SRtP Onboard is a tried and tested solution to assist vessel operators manage the regulatory requirements and prove compliance. Our solution also goes beyond compliance, providing the crew with a wealth of useful information on the systems onboard."

Giovanni Canu, Vice President Special Projects and Operational Support at Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “In order to ensure our fleet is ready for the operational requirements of Safe Return to Port regulations, we selected Brookes Bell’s SRtP Onboard software. This offers an efficient and informative solution that has already successfully been installed on Norwegian Encore and will be installed on the rest of our Breakaway Plus class vessels. We also expect to extend this solution to Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway."