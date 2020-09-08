Advertisement

The Bahamas Outlines Plans for Tourism Recovery

Cruise Ships in Nassau

The Bahamas has outlined a plan for recovery and reopening for tourism. According to Minister of Tourism & Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar, The Bahamas will enter Phase 3 of its Tourism Readiness & Recovery Plan on October 15, ahead of the holiday season, which will include the reopening of beaches and major hotels.

Following the safe move into Phase 3, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation along with the Ministry of Health and other government agencies will recommend an appropriate date to enter Phase 4, which pertains to the reopening of vendors, select attractions, casinos, cruises and ferries.

D’Aguilar also announced that all hotel guests must abide by a 14-day Vacation-In-Place (VIP), which will allow guests access to all amenities, including hotel spas, gyms, bars and more. Additionally, Phase 3 will also see the reopening of attractions, excursions and tours on November 1.

Ahead of the reopening, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is working with airline partners to secure direct airlift from key markets where the curve has been flattened.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation said its top priority is the health and safety of its citizens, residents and visitors. In its efforts to curb the spread of the virus, the ministry said it will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health to establish and evaluate protocols and timelines with respect to the RT-PCR testing in advance of travel.

Effective, September 1, 2020, the Bahamian government announced new entry requirements, including an approved Bahamas health visa (basically a survey available on line) and proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arrival. The only applicants who are not required to provide a COVID-19 test are children under the age of 10 and air pilots and crew who remain overnight in The Bahamas.

There will be a mandatory 14-day Vacation-In-Place (VIP) Experience at a hotel, private club or rented accommodations (like Airbnb), as well as on private boats.

