Fred. Olsen Reveals New Deployments for New Ship Bolette

The inaugural cruise program for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ new flagship Bolette has been unveiled, including a number of brand new itineraries and a series of UK cruises, with guests able to book from today for the former Holland America Line Amsterdam.

Bolette’s maiden voyage will be a seven-night Scotland & Northern Ireland cruise, setting sail from Southampton on March 5 2021. This will be followed by two further UK cruises before Bolette sets sail for the warmer climates of the Azores and Madeira over the Easter break.

Bolette’s inaugural program will include itineraries previously scheduled for the Boudicca, with a number of brand new sailings added, and will operate predominantly from the port of Dover.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service, said:

“Our new ships have been a long time in the planning, so it is great to be able to officially unveil our itineraries for Bolette today.

“We know that our guests can’t wait to get back cruising again, and to experience our new ships for themselves. Now they can really start planning their first holiday back with us, whether they are looking for a UK break, to escape to warmer climates or for something a little more adventurous.

“Offering free tips and on board spending is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our guests for their support, and to get them excited about enjoying the many new and wonderful facilities that Bolette brings to the fleet, from new specialty dining venues to an increased number of bars and lounges where they can sit back, relax and experience the joys of cruising once again.”