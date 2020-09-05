Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line Neglects Promised August Update

Norwegian Sky

Did Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings sidestep an August update on its operations going forward?

The company said in a July press release that starting in August it planned “to provide an update at the end of each month regarding the status of voyage suspensions, including any potential extensions.”

Norwegian made a single announcement in August, unveiling its second quarter earnings press release early in the month.

With the industry’s pause ongoing, Norwegian had announced in July that it cancelled all voyages across its three cruise brands – Norwegian, Oceania and Regent, through October 31.

The company also entered into a collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group to develop enhanced cruise health and safety standards in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic via the Healthy Sail Panel, which was set to deliver its initial plan to both companies at the end of August.

