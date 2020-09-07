Advertisement

Damen Seeing Multiple Cruise Drydocks During Pause in Service

Rotterdam and Amsterdam in Rotterdam at Damen Shiprepair

Damen Shiprepair's European facilities are quickly becoming busy with cruise ships looking to drydock during operational pauses.

With ships out of service, lines are taking the time to get some needed technical work done along with class inspections and interior upgrades without losing key revenue days.

Royal Caribbean Explorer in Drydock

Damen's Brest facility in France has hosted the Explorer of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, as well as a trio of ships from Disney Cruise Line. According to a source familiar with the project scopes, all three Disney ships will drydock in Brest in 2020.

In Rotterdam, Damen has carried out inspections on both the Rotterdam and Amsterdam for their handover from Holland America Line to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Naval Rocha

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report