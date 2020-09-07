Damen Seeing Multiple Cruise Drydocks During Pause in Service

Damen Shiprepair's European facilities are quickly becoming busy with cruise ships looking to drydock during operational pauses.

With ships out of service, lines are taking the time to get some needed technical work done along with class inspections and interior upgrades without losing key revenue days.

Damen's Brest facility in France has hosted the Explorer of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, as well as a trio of ships from Disney Cruise Line. According to a source familiar with the project scopes, all three Disney ships will drydock in Brest in 2020.

In Rotterdam, Damen has carried out inspections on both the Rotterdam and Amsterdam for their handover from Holland America Line to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.