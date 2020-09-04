Borealis Joins Fred. Olsen Fleet in Rosyth

The first of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ two new ships, Borealis, has arrived in Rosyth, Scotland, joining the rest of the fleet. The ship, Holland America Line's former Rotterdam, is fresh off a technical inspection at Damen Shiprepair in Rotterdam prior to her handover to Fred. Olsen.

The ship arrived at Babcock’s Rosyth Facilities this afternoon after sailing beneath the iconic Forth and Queensferry bridges. The second of the new ships, Bolette, is due to arrive in mid-September.

Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“It is great to see the first of our two new ships, Borealis, alongside next to the rest of our fleet.

“We can now begin our rebranding work to add those trademark Fred. Olsen touches to the interior and exterior of the vessel, including our famous red funnels.

“This is an important milestone for us and marks the start of a new future for our company.”

Borealis’ arrival comes ahead of itineraries for the two new ships going on sale with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines from next week.