Virtuoso Adds 19 New Travel Agency Members

Virtuoso has expanded its worldwide reach by adding 19 travel agency members in 2020, according to a press release.

Recognized as the leading network in luxury and experiential travel, Virtuoso has seen its largest gains in Asia-Pacific, which accounts for more than half of new entrants.

Agencies that join the network benefit from access and the recognition that comes from affiliation with the Virtuoso brand, the group said.

Their membership opens up a suite of benefits available through Virtuoso’s preferred partner portfolio, which includes more than 2,000 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, tour operators, destination management companies and sought-after destinations, according to a press release.

Sales and marketing initiatives, coupled with the industry’s most robust professional development program, create a competitive advantage. Participation within the group’s exclusive program, Virtuoso Wanderlist, further propels agencies as the program anticipates what luxury travelers are dreaming of, while also aligning with Virtuoso’s digital strategy for maximizing client engagement.

“At a time when the travel industry is facing some of its most difficult times, we are encouraged by the continued interest we see from travel agencies looking to join our network,” said Albert Herrera, senior vice president, Global Partnerships. “We have a guiding business principle, and it’s the belief that we’re better together. These 19 agencies, all leaders in both their territories as well as on a global front, share this philosophy and we’re honored to partner with them to further their success.”

New Members:

Australia

• Discerning Traveller

• TTFN Travel

Brazil

• GOYA by Copastur

Canada

• Maritime Travel - Tillsonburg

China

• Bridge Travel

• Domi Luxury

• Hujn Luxury Travel

• LE Travel

• Reception Expert

• Sichaun Freshtour International Travel Service

France

• ELUXTRAVEL

• PREMIUM CONCIERGERIE

Greece

• Executive Travel Greece

South Korea

• Chalet Travel and Life

• Kalpak

United Kingdom

• B Away

United States

• Just Cruises branch of Deprez Travel

• Odyssey Travel Viera

• Tzell Travel Group