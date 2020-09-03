Advertisement

Bahamas Paradise Labor Day Sale: Buy One Cruise, Get One Free

Grand Celebration

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced its Labor Day promo, inviting travelers to buy one 2021 sailing and get one free.

Those who take advantage of this one-time offer can book an escape to Grand Bahama Island departing between January 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021, sailing again for free anytime between August 16, 2021, and February 28, 2022.

“Now more than ever, we can all use a getaway, but we know that times are tough for so many, given all that has happened this year. With our new BOGO offer, we’re excited to give travelers the chance to book two vacations for the price of one,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line also recently announced it expects to resume sailing November 4, 2020, onboard the Grand Celebration, and March 3, 2021, onboard the Grand Classica.

