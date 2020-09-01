Genting Cruise Lines announced that the company is working to forge a strategic partnership with the Sanya CBD Administration and a prominent national travel industry corporation to establish a joint venture company to facilitate operations of Dream Cruises in Sany, according to a press release.

The goal of the new joint venture will be to launch domestic cruise itineraries out of the central cruise hub of Hainan, and to support the development of a free trade, pilot cruise tourism zone on Hainan Island.

“We are keen to support the Chinese government’s efforts in rebuilding its travel and tourism sector by providing a safe and care-free vacation option for consumers,” said Kent Zhu, President, Genting Cruise Lines. “Genting Cruise Lines has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with China, and especially in Hainan Island, for nearly 30 years and we will continue to build on the strong collaborative spirit we have forged together.”

Since 1994, Genting Cruise Lines’ ships have been visiting Hainan as a regular port of call. In 2011, Genting Cruise Lines became the first international cruise company to homeport in Sanya, developing the city into an international cruise destination.

Sanya boasts an abundance of advantages to complement the pilot implementation of the “Hainan Cruise Port Sea-Upstream Route” plan, such as the first dedicated cruise terminal providing the only cruise itineraries to the Xisha islands in the country, Genting said.

The city’s location also allows for the longest number of cruising days for domestic sailings, and there are plans to further develop Sanya into the largest cruise homeport in China.

Mr. Wu Haifeng, Vice Mayor of the Sanya Municipal People’s Government and President of the Sanya CBD Administration said: “Genting Hong Kong is the first cruise company to homeport in the city and with the longest deployment period and the highest number of sailings to date. Since its establishment, the Sanya CBD Administration has initiated planning for the industry and devised policies in support of the industry. We have also established a cruise and yachting service center and a representative system for commercial stakeholders, as well as hosted a Forum on the Innovation of the Cruise and Yachting Industry. Moving forward, the Sanya CBD will collaborate with the government to diversify the supply of cruise travel products in the market, to develop cruise destinations and extend the industry chain, with the aim to build Sanya into a key cruise travel hub in the Asia-Pacific region. The Sanya CBD Administration will continue to strive for excellence in its public service to the industry, to foster an ideal business environment for investors, as well as to work with companies to rebuild consumer confidence in cruise travel and to drive the sustained development of the cruise industry.”

Zhu added: “The establishment of a joint venture company in Sanya demonstrates our commitment and determination to further drive the development of cruise tourism in Hainan. Our aim is to provide a dedicate presence in Sanya, focused on promoting the rich cultural heritage of the island coupled with the wealth of cruise experience of Genting Cruise Lines. In the post-pandemic era of travel, we hope that the authorities will further relax their policy for cruise companies operating domestic cruises and we will leverage on policies in Hainan, such as the “Flag Of Convenience” pilot program, to entice inbound international travelers. The long-term goal is to put Hainan on the map as one of the most popular global cruise homeports and the central hub among popular destinations that can be easily reached within 24-hours.”