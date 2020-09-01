Advertisement

No Slowing Down Cruise Projects at PortMiami

MSC Ship in Miami

On Monday Miami-Dade County officials authorized the issuance of $335 million to PortMiami under the Capital Asset Acquisition Special Obligation Bonds “2020 Authorization” for revenue generating capital projects with Carnival Corporation, Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (Bahamas), Terminal Link Miami, and Virgin Cruise Intermediate Limited, as well as other infrastructure projects allowing the Port to continue expanding business opportunities, according to a press release.

“Miami-Dade County is committed to growing the business at PortMiami,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “These bonds are critical to maintaining the progress at our Port. Because of its tremendous success, PortMiami is recognized as the Cruise Capital of the World and a Cargo Global Gateway. We are not stopping now!”

“We support PortMiami’s cruise and cargo partners,” said Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioner Vice-Chair Rebeca Sosa, who serves as Chairwoman of the Tourism and the Ports Committee. “These bonds will provide for continued development at PortMiami, one of Miami-Dade County’s leading economic engines. This represents more jobs, more growth and more opportunities for our community. We are very grateful for our partners.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report