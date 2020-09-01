No Slowing Down Cruise Projects at PortMiami

On Monday Miami-Dade County officials authorized the issuance of $335 million to PortMiami under the Capital Asset Acquisition Special Obligation Bonds “2020 Authorization” for revenue generating capital projects with Carnival Corporation, Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (Bahamas), Terminal Link Miami, and Virgin Cruise Intermediate Limited, as well as other infrastructure projects allowing the Port to continue expanding business opportunities, according to a press release.

“Miami-Dade County is committed to growing the business at PortMiami,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “These bonds are critical to maintaining the progress at our Port. Because of its tremendous success, PortMiami is recognized as the Cruise Capital of the World and a Cargo Global Gateway. We are not stopping now!”

“We support PortMiami’s cruise and cargo partners,” said Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioner Vice-Chair Rebeca Sosa, who serves as Chairwoman of the Tourism and the Ports Committee. “These bonds will provide for continued development at PortMiami, one of Miami-Dade County’s leading economic engines. This represents more jobs, more growth and more opportunities for our community. We are very grateful for our partners.”