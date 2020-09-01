American Jazz Riverboat Passes Sea Trials

American Cruise Lines has announced the American Jazz has passed its set of sea trials.

Following the tests, American accepted delivery of the riverboat from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD.

The 190-passenger American Jazz is the latest in American’s series of five new modern riverboats and will be added to the company’s fleet on the Mississippi River.

American’s building plans have continued at full strength, despite this year’s pause in cruising, underscoring the line’s confidence in domestic U.S. small ship cruising.

“American Jazz and the modern riverboats we currently have under construction demonstrate our commitment to leading the U.S. river cruise market by adding new small ships each year,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “The outlook for 2021 is tremendous and we look forward to American Jazz’s first full season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of American Melody, the next new ship to follow in our modern riverboat series.”

Since 2017, the company has added five new ships; expanding its overall fleet to 12 ships in 2020, with more newbuilds coming in 2021 and 2022.

Last week, with the U.S. Coast Guard aboard, the American Jazz successfully underwent speed trials, an endurance run, and was thoroughly tested in all areas of safety and maneuverability, the company said.

The new ship possesses the latest safety equipment, as well as the most environmentally friendly technology in the industry, according to a press release American Jazz is the cruise line's third modern riverboat following the successful launches of American Harmony in 2019, and American Song in 2018.