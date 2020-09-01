Advertisement

Azamara Announces Double Upgrade and Double Points Promo

Azamara Quest

Azamara has announced a a new two-part promotion, “Double Upgrade + Double Points," focused on added benefits for future guests, as well as members of Azamara Circle — the rebranded loyalty program. The new promo goes live on Sept. 1, according to the cruise line.

“Double Upgrade” is an Azamara staple, the line said, and with the “Double Upgrade + Double Points” promotion, the brand’s intention is to express gratitude to all guests by introducing the opportunity to receive Double Loyalty Points when booking early, according to a press release.

The offer applies to voyages setting sail March 20, 2021 – April 11, 2022, with some exclusions.

The longer-lasting "Double Upgrade" option provides guests with the opportunity to book a Veranda (balcony) stateroom at an Interior stateroom price, a Veranda Plus stateroom (a balcony stateroom with select amenities included) at an Oceanview stateroom price, or a Club Continent Suite at a Veranda stateroom price.

As an enhancement to the “Double Upgrade” option, “Double Upgrade PLUS Double Points” grants travelers not only the original offer, but also double loyalty points on select sailings. This offer is applicable to both Azamara Circle members as well as future guests who book before September 18, 2020.

