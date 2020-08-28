Cruise Industry News GCSI

Dominican Republic To Pay for Travel Assistance for International Visitors

The Dominican Republic has announced a plan for what it calls the responsible recovery of tourism, outlining a series of initiatives, including a travel assistance program for visitors paid for by the government until December, 2020.

According to the ministry of tourism, all tourists staying in hotels will be granted travel assistance that will pay for emergencies, telemedicine, lodging for prolonged stays and costs for changing flights in case of an infection. The coverage will be provided at no cost to visitors until December 2020.

Initiatives are so far focused on international tourists visiting hotels and resorts and do not yet extend to cruise ships, but it is a first step in rebuilding the country’s tourism industry.

According to President Luis Abinader Corona, the objective is to protect the health, welfare and safety of tourists as well as promote a sustainable recovery of the tourism sector.

Starting in September, rapid tests will be performed on randomly selected travelers, replacing the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival.

Social distancing and the use of masks will be mandatory during visitors’ stays.

A sanitary bubble will be created to ensure that hotel employees stay as long as possible within the facilities.

Properties will also have to implement health management with suppliers, contractors and employees. The latter will be tested regularly and will follow a specific protocol to come in and out of the facilities.

A new tourism cabinet, led by the president, and under the executive direction of the minister of tourism, David Collado, will manage the plan.

 

