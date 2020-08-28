Fred. Olsen Unveils ‘Back in the Water’ Plans

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled plans to have three ships ‘back in the water in March and April 2021, with the Balmoral set to sail sooner.

The company’s two new ships, the Bolette and Borealis, will take on the existing itineraries for the Boudicca and Black Watch, as well as offer some new sailings, and alongside Braemar will take to the waters again in March and April 2021.

The Bolette and Borealis are the former Amsterdam and Rotterdam, which the line recently acquired from Holland America Line. The Boudicca and Black Watch will be retired.

Guests looking to book onto the new ships can do so from early September, with the Bolette going on sale on Monday, Sept. 7, and the Borealis on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

A return to the water date for the Balmoral will be confirmed over the coming weeks, with plans underway to have this ship sailing first.

Cruises for the Boudicca and the Black Watch will remain on sale on the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines website until the two new ships are launched, with the Bolette taking on the existing itineraries for the Boudicca, and the Borealis taking on Black Watch itineraries. All guests who have a booking aboard either the Boudicca or the Black Watch will have their cruise automatically transferred onto the new ships.

The two new ships are set to join the rest of the fleet in Babcock’s Rosyth Facilities in Scotland in early September.