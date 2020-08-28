Windstar Cancels Balance of 2020

Windstar Cruises has announced the cancellation of its remaining cruises in 2020.

“We had hoped that the number of cases of COVID and episodes of transmission would be in decline by now, and that the world recovery from the pandemic would be faster, but based on what we are seeing, we believe the most prudent way forward is to keep our guests and crew safe is to postpone all Windstar sailings until next year,” a spokesperson said.

Guests on cancelled cruises will receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) valued at 125% of all monies paid on the booking to Windstar. Guests who prefer a refund can request their FCC be converted to a refund equal to 100% of the monies paid to Windstar once they receive their FCC certificate. Guests will have 24 months from the issuance date of their FCC to book and embark on any available Windstar cruise using their FCC.

During this temporary pause in operations, Windstar said it is reviewing and updating its health and safety practices including enhanced sanitation protocols, health screenings, adding more medical staff on board, flexible dining, and crew training.

The brand’s new Beyond Ordinary Care program is a multi-layered strategy with key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect circulated air within our yachts, plus EvaClean with PurTab to sanitize all surfaces throughout the vessels.