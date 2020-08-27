Lindblad Expeditions Raises $85 Million

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings today reported that it has entered into an agreement with a group of investors, including MSD Partners, L.P., Durable Capital L.P., Headlands Capital, Deep Field Asset Management LLC and Declaration Capital, for the private placement of $85 million of convertible preferred stock.

"Since the global COVID-19 pandemic began, we have taken a variety of proactive measures to ensure that Lindblad is sufficiently capitalized to withstand this downturn and emerge in a position of strength," commented Sven-Olof Lindblad, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am happy to report that we have secured $85 million of additional capital from this outstanding, diversified group of experienced long-term investors."

Lindblad continued: "We know our guests are eager to travel again and this investment provides us with additional financial flexibility as we prepare to return to exploring the world's most remarkable destinations."

The Investors have agreed to make an investment of $85 million in newly-issued convertible preferred stock that carries a 6.0% dividend, which is payable in kind for 2 years and thereafter in cash or in-kind at the Company's option. The preferred stock is convertible into shares of Lindblad common stock at a conversion price of $9.50 per share, representing a premium of 23% to Lindblad's 30-trading day volume-weighted average price. On an as-converted basis, the preferred stock will represent approximately 15.5% of the pro forma common shares outstanding.

"We were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response to this offering and are thrilled to add such a high- quality set of value-add investors supporting the company," said Mark Ein, Lindblad's Chairman of the Board. "We believe this capital will not only secure our return to operations but, along with support from our committed investor base, will also position us to be offensive in pursuing opportunities to accelerate the growth of our platform coming out of the pandemic."

"Lindblad Expeditions is a world-class franchise with a unique offering of expedition travel experiences. We have admired the company and its team for many years and are excited to partner with them at this time," said Dan Bitar, a representative of MSD.

The net proceeds from the investment will be used for general corporate purposes.

On a pro forma basis, Lindblad's liquidity position at June 30, 2020 would have been approximately $187 million when factoring in this $85 million investment from the Investors.