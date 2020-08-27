Major Royal Caribbean Stakeholder Unloads 2 Million Shares

A WILHELMSEN A S, one of the major shareholders of Royal Caribbean Group and one of the company founders, sold off two million shares in the cruise operator on August 24 and August 25.

The transaction resulted in $126,908,778 million for the Norwegian-owned AWilhelmsen shipping conglomerate, which still owns roughly 18 million shares of Royal Caribbean Group.

Founded in 1939 by Anders Wilhelmsen, the family-owned company today known as Awilhelmsen is involved in shipping, offshore, cruise, real estate, retail and capital management.