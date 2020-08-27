Advertisement

Princess Extends Australia Cruise Pause Through Mid December

Pacific Princess

Citing what it called the continued progression of  COVID-19 and related decisions of various governments, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions, Princess Cruises announced it will extend its pause in cruise operations in Australia through December 12, 2020 which includes cruises throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Guests who have paid in full on these cancelled voyages will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid, the company said.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success. 

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report