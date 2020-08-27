MSC Announces Discounted Cruise Fares for Healthcare Workers

MSC Cruises has announced that it is launching a special global discounted cruise fares program applicable to the end of 2021 for all front line and back office healthcare professionals globally as a way of saying "thank you" for their ongoing contribution to fight the global pandemic, according to a press release.

These special per cabin fares will result in a discount of up to or exceeding 50 percent off the regular rates and will be available to healthcare workers for booking from travel agents and MSC Cruises contact centers.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises, said: “As a family-owned company we think it’s only right and proper to find a way to express our heartfelt ‘thank you’ to each and every healthcare professional of the world – as well as their families - for their selfless and tireless dedication, professionalism and bravery in tackling the current global pandemic.

“To all of them: front line and back office workers; doctors; nurses; pharmacists; those who work in research laboratories; and in fact everyone who is a health worker, at all levels.

“Their work and dedication has also helped to pave the way for our new health and safety operating protocol which was recently implemented successfully when our flagship MSC Grandiosa was the first ship from our fleet to return to welcome guests at sea in the West Mediterranean.

“For the past five months we have worked around the clock with highly qualified and internationally respected medical experts to draw up a comprehensive healthcare and safety operating protocol to protect the wellbeing of all passengers on board our ships as well as the communities we touch in the ports we call and the tourist destinations our guests visit.

“The backbone of our protocol is down to the new data, research into COVID-19 and improved understanding of the virus that worldwide healthcare professionals have established during the pandemic and we want to thank them for their selfless and tireless work.

“And what better way to do that than on a cruise holiday together with their loved ones, who have also endured much to support them during the past months and continue to do so?

“We very much look forward to welcome them on board whenever they are ready for a much-deserved holiday. And we will also welcome their feedback to improve further our protocol as they will witness it first hand while onboard.”

The new discount program goes on sale on August 31 and will be available for all MSC Cruises sailings of any duration through to the end of 2021.

It extends to all cruises departing up to Dec. 31, 2021 and for bookings made by April 30, 2021.

Additionally, the program will include a series of on-board activities to properly recognise and celebrate these special guests and their families.