Damen Shiprepair Harlingen Completes Repairs on Vlieland Ferry

Damen Shiprepair Harlingen (DSHI) has announced the completion of repairs for Rederij Doeksen’s passenger/car ferry Vlieland.

The vessel operates a ferry service across the Wadden Sea between Harlingen in the north of the Netherlands and the island of Vlieland.

The Vlieland required repairs following a recent incident that took place as she was departing the harbor in Harlingen. As a result of the accident, the vessel’s starboard engine room became flooded. DSHI carried out an emergency operation, closing the hole, before moving the vessel to the yard for full repairs.

At the yard, DSHI said its work included the removal of the main- and auxiliary engines, the gearboxes and all electrical equipment and wiring – of which there was said to be more than 4 kilometers.

The yard also rebuilt the engine room. This included re-installing CAT 3508 main engines and CAT 3406 and 3408 auxiliary engines with generator sets.

At the same time, the yard blasted the hull and repainted the vessel. A local company installed a new monitoring and safety system.

Damen Shiprepair and Conversion completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyages.