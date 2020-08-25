Costa to Test All Guests for COVID-19

Costa Cruises has announced that for its restart in September and beyond it will perform antigenic COVID-19 swab tests to all embarking guests.

The restart starts with the first departure of the Costa Deliziosa, scheduled for September 6 from Trieste.

Costa also said it became the first cruise company to earn the Biosafety Trust Certification from RINA,

The certification process, carried out through audits, examines all aspects of life onboard and ashore – from the embarkation procedures to hotel services, catering, fitness, relaxation areas and shore excursions – and assesses the compliance of the system with the scheme procedures aimed at the prevention and control of infections.

To obtain certification from RINA, specific training modules for crews have been created in strict compliance with the new health protocols and with the associated shipboard management system implemented by Costa.

These training programs reinforce the already strict procedures in place onboard Costa’s ships, the company said, in the embarkation terminals and during shore excursions, introduced with the Costa Safety Protocol, the new health protocol developed by Costa, with the scientific support of independent experts, in response to the COVID-19 situation.

The test will be carried out within the wider pre-boarding procedures that have been defined according to the protocols of the health authorities and the Costa Safety Protocol. The quick antigenic test will identify any suspicious cases that may be subjected to a PCR test for further check, thus determining the possibility of embarkation. The company is also offering its guests the option to subscribe a dedicated insurance, with specific services in case of need.