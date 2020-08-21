Holland America Line Extends ‘Save Now, Cruise Later' Promo

Holland America Line is extending its popular “Save Now, Cruise Later: Have it All” promotion, according to a press release.

Running now through Sept. 30, 2020, guests who book with the promotion will receive free drinks, free gratuities, free specialty dining, free WiFi and more, making it the biggest offer Holland America Line has ever introduced, the company said, in a press release.

As an added incentive for travel advisors, Holland America Line is offering a 2 percent bonus commission on new 2021 Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruise bookings and Alaska Land+Sea Journeys. These itineraries are eligible for the “Save Now, Cruise Later: Have it All” promotion.

“Our cruises might be paused, but travel advisors are continuing to plan Holland America Line vacations for their clients, and with the extension of this promotion and the reassurance of our Cancellation Protection Program it’s the perfect time to book,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “The 2% bonus commission for travel advisors is our way of saying thank you for your loyalty, for your confidence in Holland America Line and for extending that confidence to your clients. The promotion for guests and bonus commission for agents makes it a win-win for everyone.”

With “Save Now, Cruise Later: Have it All,” travelers who book Holiday 2020 through winter/spring 2022 cruises or Alaska Land+Sea Journeys (excluding Grand Voyages) by Sept. 30 receive a free Signature Beverage Package, free gratuities and a free Signature Dining Package, which includes one evening in both Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto specialty restaurants. Plus, suite guests also receive a free WiFi package, and all bookings are eligible for 50 percent reduced deposits.