Bahamas Paradise Rolls Out $25 Deposits with 10 Free Drinks

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced the launch of its new Micro-Deposits for Micro-Cations offer, allowing travelers to book future sailings to Grand Bahama Island or Nassau for early 2021 with just a $25 deposit per person.

Customers who take advantage of this offer will enjoy a host of perks, including 10 free drinks, a $50 onboard credit, free WiFi, and kids sail free.

“Travel advisors have been a huge support system for us during this challenging time, so we are proud to provide a new tool for them to engage with travelers who are ready to make plans to set sail to the Bahamas in 2021,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales, and marketing, of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “Travelers are eager to return to sea, and as the leader in two-night micro-cations, this new offer for early 2021 sailings makes booking with us easier and more affordable than ever.”