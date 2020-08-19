Crystal Announces Esprit Deployment For 2023 and Early 2024

Crystal Yacht Cruises has announced preview of the deployment for the 62-guest Crystal Esprit for 2023 through the first quarter of 2024.

Following the yacht’s previously announced January-March 2023 Seychelles voyages, the collection of 35 all-inclusive luxury sailings visits the Mediterranean, Adriatic and the Holy Land.

Most of the itineraries – eight of them brand new – are intensively focused on specific regions, with multiple options featuring all or most ports in the Greek Isles, Croatia and the Dalmatian Coast, Italy and France, plus Holy Land voyages exploring beyond Israel to Egypt, Jordan and Cyprus.

In early 2024, the boutique yacht repositions to the Seychelles for 11 itineraries, making the GEnting-owned brand the first to announce the 2024 season.

“The wow factor of Crystal Esprit is found in the intimate, luxurious atmosphere of the yacht, which is perfectly suited for navigating the hidden harbors of destinations not accessible by larger vessels, as well as coveted ports of profound glamour and historical significance,” said Mark Spillane, director of sales and marketing for Crystal Yacht Cruises. “We’ve designed the 2023 and early 2024 itineraries to complement this boutique, private yacht experience by allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the culture of the destinations and feel personally connected both on board and ashore.”

In all, Crystal Esprit’s 2023 deployment comprises 12 sailings through the Seychelles; 13 Greek Isles sailings; 10 voyages through the Adriatic in Croatia and Turkey; seven Holy Land and Middle East sailings; and five Mediterranean sailings through Italy and France.

Nearly all 2023 and early 2024 Crystal Yacht Cruises are six, seven or eight nights in length, with select Holy Land and Holiday sailings of 11 and 12 nights.