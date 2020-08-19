Atlas Ocean Voyages Expands Reach to More Agents

Atlas Ocean Voyages is now available via more than 6,000 travel agency websites powered by Passport Online, according to a press release.

They can now access and view Atlas Ocean Voyages’ latest information and inaugural-year itineraries through their personal travel advisors’ websites as they plan to return to travel in 2021.

With Atlas Ocean Voyages expanding the selection of future travel options on their websites, agents have more opportunities to generate more business and book a distinctive, luxe-adventure expedition aboard World Navigator, Atlas’ new and first ship to launch in July 2021.

“We are glad to make our distinctive luxe-adventure journeys available on the vast network of travel advisor websites and email marketing tools powered by Passport Online,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “With Atlas augmenting the online selection of future cruising options on their personal travel advisors’ websites, more travelers can learn about Atlas Ocean Voyages and see our extraordinary journeys for themselves. This, along with Atlas’ GET PAID NOW, is among the ways Atlas Ocean Voyages is supporting and helping drive more business for our valued travel advisor partners.”

The company's GET PAID NOW is the industry’s most generous and immediate incentive program, according to a press release.

Agents immediately receive a $750 or $500 gift card for each deposited booking in a Suite or Veranda/Horizon/Adventure stateroom, respectively, plus earn 15 percent commission when their clients sail.

"Our digital tools enable our advisor customers to promote Atlas Ocean Voyages on their websites, through their email marketing and on their social platforms as the industry welcomes this new expedition experience,” said Jeanne Colombo, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Passport Online. “Atlas shares our commitment to the power of the agency community and we are excited to work with them on this initiative."