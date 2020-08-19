Brookes Bell Hires Fuel Services Technical Lead for New Facility

Brookes Bell has hired a Fuel Services Technical Lead with more than 15 years of experience in environmental testing, to establish and manage its new fuel testing facility, according to a press release.

Jenny Davies will be managing the establishment of the new fuel testing services, which includes advising on new equipment, drafting all management procedures and securing necessary industry accreditations, including the ISO17025 standard for Brookes Belle, a global technical and scientific consultancy.

She has worked for many years in the environmental sector developing methods for persistent organic pollutants. She specialises in analysis environmental forensics by mass spectrometry and is skilled in laboratory management, ISO 17025 Quality Management Systems, test methods and analytical techniques. Her last role saw her develop a laboratory and its services from just ten chemists to 180 specialist technicians with an accompanying range of services.

Construction has just started on the high-end laboratory which will be based in Liverpool and will give Brookes Bell the capacity to deliver comprehensive metallurgy, fuel testing, paint analysis and non-destructive testing facilities.

Brendan Cuffe, Head of UK (Marine Engineer) Brookes Bell said:

“Our new fuel testing facility will be equipped with the latest industry equipment to offer a full range of technical services, enhancing our existing range and enabling us to develop new offerings across new industries.

“This is an exciting development and will enable us to transform our business services and scope moving forward. Jenny will be joined by a newly hired fuel technician at the end of this month, and together they form the beginning of a team with enormous potential.”

Jenny Davies, Fuel Services Technical Lead, Brookes Bell added:

“The new laboratory equipped with the very latest equipment will enable us to apply new technologies and to operate to a far higher industry standard. This really is an exciting opportunity for all of us, to deliver bespoke solutions to meet customer requirements and to develop an exceptional industry-leading facility."