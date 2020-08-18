Crystal Clean Protocols Introduced for Expedition and Yacht Cruises

Following the previous announcement of the Crystal Clean+ safety and health protocols for its ocean and river fleets, Crystal has unveiled public health measures for its upcoming expedition ship, the Crystal Endeavor and for its 62-guest yacht, the Crystal Esprit.

Crystal Clean+ is considered the 2.0 version of Crystal’s already stringent standards of health and safety procedures, according to the company, enhanced to further safeguard guests’ and crews’ wellbeing and offer travelers peace of mind when they return to cruising the world again.

Crystal said the Crystal Clean+ protocols are predominantly consistent across the entire Crystal fleet, with some specific nuances to accommodate the differences of the river ships and the Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Esprit.

“The boutique adventures and intimate atmosphere found aboard Crystal Esprit and Crystal Endeavor will continue catering to travelers’ preferences for active experiences, delivered with Crystal’s signature personalized service,” said Mark Spillane, director of sales and marketing for Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal Expedition Cruises. “Crystal Clean+ serves to ensure that these experiences are healthy and safe for all guests and crew, so that guests can embark on the adventures they’ve been dreaming of with the peace of mind that Crystal holds their wellbeing as the top priority.”

The ships will set sail with reduced capacity and all social distancing guidelines will be followed, while the company’s policy regarding masks and face coverings will remain nimble to abide by evolving recommendations and local requirements.

The Crystal Endeavor’s and Crystal Esprit’s cleaning and disinfection protocols will follow enhanced frequency in guest suites and all social spaces and ship tenders (zodiacs), utilizing medical-grade products listed on the EPA List N, which are approved for use against COVID-19, norovirus and other infectious diseases. Open Seating dining remains for both ships with social distance considerations and self-service dining options will be eliminated.