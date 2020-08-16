Fleet Retrospective: Costa's 2000 Cruise Ship Lineup

The turn of the century saw a diverse fleet at Costa Crociere, which was in growth mode under the Carnival Corporation umbrella. Here's what the Italian brand's cruise ship fleet looked like at the time:

Costa Allegra

Built: 1992

Passengers: 820

Tonnage: 30,000

Using the hull of a 1969-built cargo vessel, the Costa Allegra was born in 1992. The vessel spent 20 years cruising for Costa, who sold it as scrap in 2012. Before the sale, the Allegra suffered a generator fire while sailing in Africa, which left it adrift. Costa repaired the ship shortly after, but it ended up beached in Aliaga a few months later. Of note, the ship took Costa into the Chinese market in 2006.

Costa Atlantica

Built: 2000

Passengers: 2,100

Tonnage: 84,000

The Costa Atlantica was the first ship ordered for Costa by Carnival Corporation. A Spirit-class ship, it has been dedicated to the Chinese market since 2013. In 2019, the vessel ownership was transferred to China State Shipbuilding Company, but the ship continues to sail under the Costa brand.

Costa Classica

Built: 1991

Passengers: 1,300

Tonnage: 53,000

Built in Italy, the Costa Classica was sold off a few years ago after a long career with the Italian brand. Since 2018, it has been operated by Bahamas Paradise as the Grand Classica, sailing two-night cruises from Palm Beach to the Bahamas. Before leaving Costa, the vessel was renamed Costa neoClassica and spent some time deployed sailing longer, port intensive itineraries.

Costa Marina

Built: 1990

Passengers: 770

Tonnage: 25,000

The Costa Marina left the Costa fleet in 2011, a year before its sister ship, the Costa Allegra. Also a converted cargo ship, it had a brief life after Costa service in South Korea, sailing for Harmony Cruises. Initially named Harmony Princess, it was deployed sailing short cruises to Japan until 2014, when it was scrapped.

Costa Riviera

Built: 1963

Passengers: 950

Tonnage: 31,500

Built in 1963 as the Guglielmo Marconi, the Costa Riviera was scrapped in 2002. A former ocean liner, the vessel was sold off by Costa in 2001 after nearly 20 years of service with the cruise line.

Costa Romantica

Built: 1993

Passengers: 1,350

Tonnage: 54,000

In 2011, the Costa Romantica was subjected to one of the biggest refurbishments in Costa's history. Renamed Costa neoRomantica, it saw the addition of cabins, balconies and public areas. After a few years serving the premium market in Europe, the vessel was moved to Asia. This July, it was sold to Celestyal Cruises.

Costa Victoria

Built: 1996

Passengers: 1,950

Tonnage: 76,000

Delivered in 1996, the Costa Victoria was the last ship built for Costa before Carnival’s takeover. In 2004, it underwent an extensive refit that added balconies to several cabins. It was sold to new owners earlier this year.