Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

BVI Welcomes Clive McCoy as Director of Tourism

Clive McCoy

The Board of Directors of the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission (BVITB) has announced the appointment of Clive McCoy as Director of Tourism effective immediately.

McCoy previously held the position of Film Commissioner and Tourism Liaison Officer.

According to the Chairman of the Board, Kenisha Sprauve: “The Board is confident that Mr. McCoy is the right fit for the role, Director of Tourism.”

She added: “Based on his qualifications and leadership and business development experience in the tourism industry, Mr. McCoy brings ah unique perspective to this role of providing strategic leadership in the development and implementation of strategies and programmes that promote the BVI. The Board looks forward to him providing his expertise and experience to help the BVI’s tourism industry realize its fullest potential.”

Since joining in 2005, McCoy has worked in various capacities which allowed for the beauty and the essence of the Virgin Islands to be showcased both locally and abroad. As Film Commissioner, he promoted the BVI as a location for film and photography projects most notably the coveted 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

McCoy commented: “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my Territory with tremendous focus and energy in this important position and recognizing the immense potential and possibilities of our tourism industry.”

McCoy has a Master of Science degree in E-Business Management; and Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Notre Dame de Namur University, Belmont, CA.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cartagena (2)

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report