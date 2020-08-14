Cruise Industry News GCSI

Aurora Expeditions Launches Deposit Protection Program

Greg Mortimer

Aurora Expeditions has launched its new deposit protection program.

Citing uncertainty, Aurora said it wanted passengers to feel confident when booking a future expeditions.

When passengers book and place a new deposit with Aurora Expeditions, their funds are automatically placed into a separate trust fund, otherwise known as an escrow account which means their deposit is secure and protects their funds, the company said.

Global Head of Marketing, Victoria Primrose said: “It is a challenging time for the industry and travel lovers alike. We want to make sure our passengers and agents feel as reassured and as comfortable as possible when booking with us moving forward.”

Primrose continued: “We are coming into an exciting period for the business with the delivery of our second purpose-built expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle, in October 2021, and with new voyage destinations to be launched in October this year - we look forward to welcoming our passengers back onboard when it is responsible to do so.”

