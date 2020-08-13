TUI to Add Mein Schiff 6 Back in September, Cruising From Crete

The TUI Cruises restart is going so well the company is expanding to three ships as the Mein Schiff 6 will sail round-trip cruises from Crete in September with port calls.

The first week-long sailing will depart on Sept. 13.

Guests will be allowed to take company-organized shore excursions in Athens, Crete and Corfu.

TUI said it will dramatically expand shore excursion capacity so all guests can partake. The ship is expected to operate at 60 percent occupancy.

The Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2 will continue with their "Blue Voyages" (no port calls) in the North and Baltic Sea, offering five- and seven-day cruises in September, according to the company.

For the time being all departures of the Mein Schiff fleet (departures from September) will require a negative COVID-19 test result (PCR test). The costs for this are already included in the travel price.

Before new crew comes onboard, they are tested for COVID-19 shoreside. Only crewmembers who have tested negative can come onboard and then they also go into 14-day individual isolation on a balcony cabin before they begin working.