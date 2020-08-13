Port of Seattle Doubles Down on Maritime Blue

The Port of Seattle has announced that the Port Commission has approved another two years of funding for Washington Maritime Blue, a non-profit strategic alliance formed to foster maritime innovation and sustainability in support of an inclusive blue economy.

The port’s said its support will help advance economic recovery by offering a maritime accelerator initiative, hosting maritime blue forums and developing a prioritized strategic plan and budget for 2021-2022. The funding would be for two years at the rate of $150,000 annually.

“The Port of Seattle is committed to investing in ways to advance innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry through partnerships with organizations like Washington Maritime Blue. It’s more important than ever as we look to jumpstart our economy that we draw from the maritime expertise, entrepreneurial spirt and environmental ethic inherent in the Northwest to help assure that the economic recovery of our region floats the boats of those who need it most,” said Fred Felleman, Port of Seattle Commission vice president and Maritime Blue Board member.

The port of Seattle has partnered with Maritime Blue over the past year to advance maritime innovation initiatives. Maritime Blue has piloted a business accelerator program, identified access to capital issues facing the maritime industry and worked with the port on greenhouse gas reduction strategies. Maritime Blue also helps introduce youth from a diversity of backgrounds to job opportunities through the management of the Youth Maritime Collaborative with additional support from the port of Seattle and the city of Seattle.

“We thank the port of Seattle for continuing its investment in this valuable work,” said Joshua Berger, the Governor’s Maritime Sector Lead. “These dollars will allow another two years of continued development and growth in an industry that has provided this state its economic ballast.”

According to the port, market research confirms that Maritime Blue is the only maritime cluster organization with the capability and focused support network to implement this partnership. At this time, no other maritime nonprofit organization or public agency has the expertise, breadth of advisory members or focus that will allow the port to work in partnership to pilot a virtual maritime business accelerator program and advance key elements of Washington State’s Strategy for a Blue Economy. The port stated that investing in this partnership supports the port’s Century Agenda objectives to be the greenest and most energy efficient port in North America and to responsibly invest in the economic growth of the region and all its communities.