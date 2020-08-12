Storylines Releases Health Protocols, More for New Residence Cruise Ship

In response to safety concerns following the COVID-19 Pandemic, Storylines announced its health protocols, and green technologies for clean air, water, and surfaces for its upcoming newbuild that will be a residence cruise ship.

Storylines released health emergency protocols for its 741-foot-long, 627-residential unit luxury and sustainable ship, which is currently in the development phase.

The company will provide a safe, hygienic, and sustainable offshore community for approximately 1,000 residents, according to a press release.

“Our Storylines lifestyle is based around luxury and comfort in complete safety -- from how we deal with piracy in dangerous areas to viruses in the AC,” said Alister Punton, co-founder and CEO of Storylines. “We considered these vital safety issues well before the COVID-19 outbreak. With what we are doing in this industry, we will be global leaders in passenger health and safety. Or course, it’s not just the cleanliness of our vessel, but much more than that. Other major factors include limiting the number of passengers per square foot of space, and our crew’s safe living conditions. All areas have been thought through and redesigned with safety in mind.

“Safer travel conditions will be a necessary component to bringing back the travel and tourism industry from the COVID-19 shutdown,” Punton added.

“What we have is a complete system to stop any major outbreaks of any kind on our ships. We will also be investigating other new tech as it becomes available and looking to increase the quality of care for our residents,” Punton said.

The company’s technologically advanced sanitation equipment and procedures include a combination of Ozone, Ultraviolet, and Hydroxyls, which oxidize and destroy organic pollutants in water and air. Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) and Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) equipment for air and surface cleaning will be integrated into the ship’s high-tech HVAC systems, robotic ultraviolet cleaners, and room installed hydroxyl “clean air” units. These will be combined with ozone surface cleaning to reduce the use of chemicals, which contribute to poor air quality.

Under the guidance of medical advisor Dr. Brian Martin and a team including environmental engineers, Storylines is utilizing this new innovative technology to breakthrough solutions in a ship environment with continuous clean air, clean food, clean surfaces, clean water and even clean waste, according to a press release.

“These are proving to be highly effective chemical-free methods to reduce mold, bacteria, and virus exposure,” Dr. Martin explained. “Hydroxyl clean air technology is recommended for 24/7 use and is safe for the young, the elderly, and those with allergies, asthma, or compromised immune systems. These methodologies are at the forefront of innovation for decreasing exposure and transmission.”

All areas including residential and crew spaces, common areas, food preparation areas, restrooms, and even wastewater will have modern treatment solutions in addition to HEPA filtration. These enable optimal health and safety for Storylines’ residents and crew, not only in a global health emergency but also on an ongoing basis as a preventative measure.