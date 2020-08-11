Cruise Bookings Are Surging For Lindblad Expeditions

Even with its fleet on pause, Lindblad Expeditions is seeing tremendous demand for the future, said Craig Felenstein, chief financial officer, on the company's second quarter earnings call.

"The demand for future expedition travel remains very strong and we are well-positioned for 2021 and beyond," Felenstein said.

Bookings for 2021 are trending six percent ahead of 2020 at the same point a year ago, he continued.

Bookings are also 35 percent ahead of 2019.

"A portion of that growth is certainly from guests on cancelled voyages that have opted to reschedule, but we have also generated over $30 million in (new) bookings since March 1st, from guests not utilizing future travel credits," continued Felenstein.